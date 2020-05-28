New system launched to reduce germs at Adventist Health St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena is taking additional steps to keep patients safe with the launch of a new system to reduce germs in the hospital.

The hospital has launched the Synexis Microbial Reduction System, which uses dry hydrogen peroxide (DHP) to naturally and continuously reduce microbial contamination in occupied spaces. The Synexis technology has been installed in critical areas of Adventist Health St. Helena and will soon expand to cover additional areas to reduce viruses, bacteria, mold, and odor-causing compounds, according to a press release.

“This is very exciting news for Adventist Health St. Helena, especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karen Phillips, infection prevention specialist. “Synexis will help us safely clean the toughest and out-of-reach areas of a room while it is occupied.”

The Synexis technology is a gift from generous community supporters of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation.

Synexis was founded by James Lee, a West Point graduate and chemical engineer who became an anti-terrorist consultant for Fortune 500 companies after leaving the U.S. Army. Lee’s goal was to develop a technology that would work around the clock in occupied spaces to reduce microbial threats from the moment of their introduction, even if their introduction was unnoticed.

