Nicaraguan government shuts down Clinica Verde, founded by Angwinite

In mid-March, the Nicaraguan government revoked the status of 28 non-governmental organizations, including Clinica Verde, a community-based healthcare NGO founded 15 years ago by Angwin resident Susan Dix Lyons.

It has since closed, its staff of 22 were dismissed and its future is still unknown, according to Dix Lyons.

“The government has yet to seize the clinic, but we expect them to take it over soon,” she said.

Since 2018, the government of President Daniel Ortega has shuttered more than 160 NGOs to control dissent of the government. According to Reuters, the Nicaraguan parliament argued the NGOs had violated its laws and failed to disclose financial accounts.

Dix Lyons disputes that, saying in a letter to supporters that “Clinica Verde has diligently submitted and filed all required documentation and financials requested by the government of Nicaragua. There is no due process for appealing these unilateral decisions.”

Most of the NGOs shuttered or nationalized by the government were operating in the areas of healthcare, human rights, food security, violence prevention and education. Clinica Verde provided community-based healthcare and hands-on health education for women and their families operated in rural Boaco. Its staff included Administrator David Narvaez, General Manager Rafael Morales and Programs Coordinator Mary Elizabeth Flores.

In its 15 years of existence, from 2007 to 2022, Clinica Verde staff has provided 280,000 healthcare services. Its clinic building opened in January 2012. Now its patients will have to find their health care elsewhere.

“There is no expectation that staff will be rehired, so it's pretty rough for all of them and their families," said Dix Lyons. "As you can imagine, good jobs are scarce in the region we serve and our Nicaraguan staff is highly trained. It’s heartbreaking for all of us. Some of them have served Clinica Verde for 10 years, and a number of employees started as volunteers or interns while they were training in university. They’re amazing and so brave.”

There was no warning that the government would shut down Clinica Verde, “the Green Clinic,” although Dix Lyons said following the arrest of Nicaraguan journalist and activist Cristiana Chamorro in June 2021, “we were well aware that the climate was getting more unpredictable and authoritarian.” Chamorro was a founding board member who stepped down to run for president of Nicaragua, but was disqualified before she was arrested.

To Dix Lyons, the work of Clinica Verde has been the “honor of a lifetime.” It is really humbling “to have this opportunity to serve others in such a meaningful way. To support and help improve the lives of people who may not have had access to healthcare.” She adds, “It’s a gift I hope I can continue to pass on.”

Since 2007, Dix Lyons writes that she traveled to Nicaragua maybe 45 times, three or more times a year, often alone, but sometimes with her husband, Dr. Tim Lyons, one of their three children, and documentary filmmaker Brian Capener, who lives in Angwin.

“We held our very first annuals meeting of the board in Nicaragua in 2008 and held every annual meeting after that in Nicaragua until violent protests erupted in that country in 2018, which made it just too risky.” Dix Lyons adds, “I couldn’t have done any of this without the support and belief of my amazing husband, Tim. I can’t overstate how important he’s been to me and to the work.”

Tim Lyons is an anesthesiologist and Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health, St. Helena.

Proudest moment

Dix Lyons responded in writing to questions about Clinica Verde. When asked about her memories of the past 15 years, she wrote:

“I have so many memories that have become part of me. Patients, children I met down there who I came to love, crazy-long meetings with local officials at the Ministry of Health. The little boy whose vision our team saved. The many rural moms who went through our Prenatal Nutrition Program, which became a cornerstone of our work and gained us an invitation to present at the Yale Global Health and Innovation Conference. The internship program board member Dr. Mary Huber started for high school students in the U.S. The local baseball team we sponsored — which sent a couple of our Nicaraguan kids to the nationals. I can't even begin to sort all the great memories and people who've touched us along the way.

“But I think the thing I was most proud of — that felt like validation for the vision and all the hard work — was in 2017 when the First Lady of Nicaragua (Rosario Murillo, wife of Daniel Ortega) and the government agreed to let us pitch our project for a national partnership. From the beginning, our idea was to create a model of care that we could scale throughout the country and beyond. And we managed to do something pretty remarkable — particularly for Nicaragua.

"I sat in a room at the same table with our Nicaraguan management team and Sandinista government officials at the Ministry of Health and pitched the idea of partnering to spread our model throughout the country, beginning with a pilot including two rural public health posts. That partnership was approved by the government, and it was successfully executed over the following year and a half. With the involvement of the community, we redesigned one government health post and designed and built a new one in a remote rural village. As part of that partnership, we also trained government workers in our compassionate care approach and biointensive gardening method to support nutrition and whole health. It was a success for all involved — especially those we served.

“Anyway, after that meeting when the government said, 'Yes, we want to bring Clinica Verde's model to more people in our country.' I went back to my hotel in Managua, sat in the bar alone drinking a Toño (local beer), and I literally cried. It had been almost 10 years since we started. There had been so many challenges and obstacles along the way. I was so, so proud of our team and happy that their work had been recognized for its impact at the highest level.”

Local leadership

Clinica Verde is an international organization with board members across the United States and financial support from those in the United States, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands and more.

It was designed to be a sustainable health clinic that could be used in other South American countries. Dix Lyons said there’s been interest from people in Colombia and Guatemala, “but something that was critical to us from the beginning was local investment and local leadership. We were invited to help in Nicaragua, and we had Nicaraguan board members from the beginning who could guide our work in a culturally appropriate way.”

She admits she didn’t want to be seen as the American “gringa” who had all the answers.

“We had passion, commitment, faith, vision and some expertise in relevant areas. We knew we had to listen closely and often. We relied on our Nicaraguan colleagues and partners to define the need and steward us in the work,” she said.

Beginnings

Clinica Verde began with “generous support” from St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church, including a couple of members who each gave $100,000 to launch the vision and were founding board members, Dix Lyons writes. Winemaker Joe Phelps offering a matching donation of $150,000, which she said was key to getting the clinic built. He died in April 2015.

“Leslie Rudd of Rudd Estate was an early supporter, and remained a mentor until his death in 2018,” Dix Lyons wrote. Other champions included Dick Grace of Grace Family Vineyards, Congressman Mike Thompson, Don and Joan Farrar and Norm Manzer, who “traveled down with us each year and paved the way with love and diplomacy wherever he went.”

She adds, “When I think of the journey, I think of how incredibly giving and supportive this community was from the very beginning. I’ll never forget that. I still tear up when I think of how many people made a leap of faith early on, when all we had was a vision of a new model of health for families living in poverty.”