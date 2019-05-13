Jazmin Baltodano is only 9, but she could already teach you a thing or two about whipping up a killer guacamole.
Baltodano’s Nicaraguan guacamole, which uses hard-boiled eggs and is based on her dad’s recipe, was the top winner at Thursday’s second annual salsa contest at the St. Helena Public Library.
“It’s something my dad makes a lot,” Baltodano said, adding that it took 20 minutes to prepare.
The judges were Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Norma Ferriz of the UpValley Family Centers, Ernesto Martinez of Market restaurant and German Bogarin of Azteca Market, which also provided chips. Guests were also given tokens to vote on the People’s Choice Award.
As the votes were being counted, Martinez demonstrated how to make guacamole and red salsa. Here’s a tip: Use the stems of the cilantro.
Overall Winner and People’s Choice Award: Jazmin Baltodano
People’s Choice Award – Runner-up: Cheri Cassedy
Best Guacamole: Jazmin Baltodano
Best Very Hot Salsa: Sandra Tellez
Best Green Salsa: Jesus Ruvalcaba