No businesses cited in underage alcohol and tobacco sting Upvalley

All 15 Upvalley businesses targeted in a recent sting operation acted properly when an underage decoy tried to buy alcohol and/or tobacco.

The St. Helena and Calistoga police departments conducted the operation in early August, according to a news release. Decoys under the age of 21, under the direct supervision of officers, attempted to purchase alcohol and or tobacco from 15 retail licensees in St. Helena and Calistoga.

All 15 locations targeted in the operation engaged in responsible sales of alcohol and tobacco by asking for the decoy’s age and/or identification. All employees refused to sell alcohol and tobacco to the minors.

St. Helena Police conducted the operation as part of the California Department of Justice grant for the school resource officer position.

Minor decoy operations have been conducted by local law enforcement throughout California since the 1980s. In 1994, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously that use of underage decoys is a valid tool of law enforcement to ensure that licensees are complying with the law.

When the program first began, the violation rate of retail establishments selling to minors was as high as 40 to 50%. When conducted on a routine basis, the rate has dropped in some cities as low as 10% or even below.

Employees at two St. Helena businesses were cited during a similar operation in 2020.