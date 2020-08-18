No injuries after VINE bus catches fire next to St. Helena gas station

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nobody was injured after a VINE bus became engulfed in flames Saturday just feet from a downtown St. Helena gas station.

The bus was not carrying any passengers when the fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m.

The driver parked along Main Street in front of the 76 station and went into the convenience store, said Adam Waters, assistant fire chief at the St. Helena Fire Department. When the driver returned to the bus, smoke was coming from the glove box, an indication of a fire in the engine compartment.

By the time the St. Helena Fire Department arrived, the top of the bus was fully engulfed. Firefighters had the fire out within two minutes of arriving.

The fire didn’t spread from the bus, but the flames were hot enough to melt the 76 logo on the overhang above the gas pumps.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch now: Fighting the Hennessey fire