No suspects after Saturday night fireworks in St. Helena

St. Helena police are asking the public to help them identify who set off mortar-like fireworks on Saturday night.

The fireworks were shot into the air just before 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Helena police heard and saw the fireworks and quickly arrived at Mills Lane near La Fata Street, where they found some spent cartridges, but no sign of the people who’d set them off, said Lt. Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department. Cal Fire personnel also arrived at the scene quickly, although there was no fire.

The incident rattled a city that banned fireworks in 2018 and narrowly evaded the Glass Fire last fall. Dispatch fielded more than 21 calls about the fireworks.

The fireworks were the consumer-grade mortar-style pyrotechnics sold at roadside stands outside California, Tharp said.

The spent cartridges have been dusted for prints, and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Helena Police Department at 967-2850 and ask for Officer Colton Adams.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

