Noel Bito’s Midtown Barbershop coming soon to St. Helena

Noel Bito might be one of the youngest business owners on Main Street, but his Midtown Barbershop is going to have an old soul.

Old, in this case, meaning Old St. Helena, as the interior of the business is going to be decorated with nostalgic photos of mid-20th-century St. Helena, when local-serving establishments like barbershops were the rule instead of the exception.

“We’re bringing back the old-school barber,” Bito said.

He added that his business, opening in late January or early February at 1080 Main St., Suite C, is “not a beauty salon.”

Bito is a St. Helena native who, as a kid, used to help out at his cousin’s barbershop in Napa, where he now lives. He went to barber school after high school, and he’s been cutting hair ever since.

Bito first investigated the oddly shaped space next to the Sulphur Creek Bridge a few years ago. But he wasn’t ready to start a business at the time, so he ended up working in Napa before opening Noey’s Barbershop on Imola Avenue.

A few months ago he noticed the space, formerly home to Computer Engineering Group and then Tiffany’s Closet, was vacant once again. He decided he was ready to expand Upvalley.

Prices will start at $35 for a haircut.

“Some guys who go to beauty salons end up paying $45, $50 for a haircut,” said Rich Martin, a friend who’s helping Bito launch the new business. “We decided that if we keep the price reasonable we’ll get more quantity, more people coming in.”

In addition to the historic photos, the name Midtown Barbershop is a throwback to a time when the area around the Sulphur Creek Bridge was considered the middle of Main Street. These days the bridge loosely serves as the border between downtown and south St. Helena.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

