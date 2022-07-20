 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nomination period begins for St. Helena City Council

City of St. Helena logo

Two St. Helena residents have begun the filing process to run for City Council on Nov. 8.

As of Wednesday morning, Vice Mayor Paul Dohring had pulled nomination papers to run for mayor and William (Billy) Summers had pulled nomination papers to run for a regular council seat. Neither has completed the filing process.

The nomination period opened on Monday. It would ordinarily close on Aug. 12. However, if an incumbent doesn’t file for re-election — as is likely to be the case this year — the deadline to run for that seat will be extended to Aug. 17.

The seats held by Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Dohring and City Councilmember Anna Chouteau will be available in the Nov. 8 election.

Ellsworth has said he will not run for re-election and will support Dohring’s mayoral candidacy. Ellsworth said he hasn’t ruled out running for a regular council seat.

For information about filing, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 707-968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.

