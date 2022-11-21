Nominations open for Celebrate St. Helena community awards

Nominations are open through Dec. 5 for the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce's Celebrate St. Helena community awards.

These annual awards include Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.

The Chamber is asking residents to nominate a business, organization, or outstanding person and consider the following criteria when nominating:

• Commitment to St. Helena’s welfare

• Philanthropy and volunteerism

• Contributions to the betterment of St. Helena

• Participation in community activities and civic enterprises

• Positive impact on others and the community

• Inspiring qualities as a role model/leader in the community

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. Cast your nomination online at bit.ly/3AAyFMV.

Award recipients are honored each year for their outstanding service to the community at the annual Celebrate St. Helena event. The last two events were postponed due to the pandemic, so the Jan. 19 Celebrate St. Helena event will also honor and acknowledge the 2020 and 2021 award recipients.

Should special assistance be needed to make a nomination, email Chamber Vice President Stephanie Smithers at stephanie@sthelena.com.