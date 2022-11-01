Nov. 8 election will settle races for St. Helena City Council, Napa County supervisor

St. Helena voters have until Tuesday, Nov. 8, to vote in local races for mayor, City Council and District 3 on the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring and City Councilmember Eric Hall are running for mayor to replace Geoff Ellsworth, who is not running for re-election.

Dohring is at the end of his term, so if he loses the mayoral race he will be off the council. Hall has two years left on his term, so if he loses the mayoral race he will remain on the council. If Hall is elected mayor, the council can choose to appoint someone or hold a special election to fill Hall’s council seat.

Amy Beaudine, Billy Summers and incumbent Anna Chouteau are competing for two council seats.

Yountville Mayor John Dunbar and Napa County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell of St. Helena are running for the county's District 3 supervisor seat. They were the top two vote-getters during a six-way primary election in June.

Ballots can returned via mail (make sure the return envelope is postmarked by Nov. 8) or at the secure drop box outside the St. Helena Public Library, which will be available until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A vote center will be open daily starting Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena. The vote center will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines and language assistance. Services will be available until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The St. Helena vote center will also offer drive-through ballot drop-offs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For more information about voting, go to countyofnapa.org/396/Elections, call 707-253-4321 or 888-494-8356, or email elections@countyofnapa.org.

The first round of election results will be posted at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday at countyofnapa.org/402/Election-Results. A second report will be released by 10 p.m.

Further counts will be released the week of Nov. 14. The final certified count will be released the week of Dec. 2.

