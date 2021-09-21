Now fully open, St. Helena Public Library eagerly awaits patrons

Events geared toward children are still being held outdoors, since kids aren’t old enough to be vaccinated.

Most of the kids who show up for storytime at 10:30 every Tuesday are toddlers. For some of them, it’s the first time they’ve ever interacted with kids outside their families after a year of sheltering at home.

“We want to offer a safe, fun environment for them to socialize,” McGuire said.

From the early days of the pandemic, library staffers were pushing to get back to work and offer more services: curbside pickup, live chat and take-and-bake kits — more than 1,300 handed out so far.

“We’re a family here, and our patrons are part of our family,” McGuire said. “So we had to stay in contact with them, even when we were completely shut down.”

The library is starting to resemble its old self, with kids dropping by after school to use the free Wi-Fi, tutors helping students with math homework, and patrons using the public computers or browsing the latest newspapers and magazines.