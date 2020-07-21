NVTA board OKs fare discount program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Valley Transportation Agency (NVTA) will participate in the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s (MTC) Clipper START program, an 18-month pilot program that uses the Clipper transit fare payment system to reduce the cost of transportation for low-income adults.

The NVTA board approved the program on July 15.

According to a news release, transit affordability is a challenge for the nearly 80% of Vine Transit riders who are low income. NVTA estimates that it collects roughly $400,000 each year in fares from low-income adults. Under the program, adults, age 19-64, with a household income no more than twice the federal poverty level, will be eligible for a 20% discount on fares.

The discounts are expected to cost NVTA $80,000 per year, but an MTC subsidy will reduce the cost to $40,000, for at least the first year.

The lower fares are available only through the Clipper Card program, which may help eliminate cash fares and significantly reduce costs associated with managing cash over time.

NVTA is currently waiving all fares to support social distancing between drivers and passengers, due in part to the limited use of Clipper Card payments in the region.