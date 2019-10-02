A Neighbor to Neighbor emergency preparedness meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10 at St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St.
The purpose of the meeting is for St. Helena people to gather together to talk about fire safety in their neighborhoods. When strangers become neighbors, neighborhoods become safer.
Speakers include St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth; St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen; Acting Police Chief Chris Hartley; Christopher Thompson, president of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation; and the Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga, rector of Grace Church.
In the Newton Fellowship Room at the church, tables will be set up with representatives from various agencies, including CalFire, Red Cross, UpValley Family Centers, St. Helena fire and police departments, CERT (Citizen Emergency Response Training), Napa CART (Community Animal Response Team) and COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster).
Set up in the middle of the room will be tables for each St. Helena neighborhood, so that people can start talking about their neighborhoods and fire safety. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome. For more information, call the church office, 963-4157.