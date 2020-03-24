You are the owner of this article.
Odd Fellows step in at St. Helena food pantry during COVID-19 crisis

Odd Fellows

Members of St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167 have volunteered to distribute food at the St. Helena Community Food Pantry so that the senior citizens who run the pantry can stay at home. Practicing their social distancing are, from left, JD Kammes, Tom Dixon, Ahren Trumble, Tony Montelli, Jason Kelperis and Tom Brown.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

In a sign that the St. Helena community can still step up during a crisis, the Odd Fellows have volunteered to operate the local food pantry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Helena Community Food Pantry has been feeding people from the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church since the 1990s. The problem is, most of its volunteers are in the age group that’s most susceptible to serious complications with the coronavirus.

Enter the strapping young men of St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167.

Odd Fellow Jason Kelperis is a St. Helena High School teacher and a former student of food pantry volunteer Susan Davis, a former St. Helena teacher herself. He’s been working with her on food drives for years.

“She called me last week and said, ‘Us seniors need to step back and we’re going to need some help,’” Kelperis said.

It took only one email for Kelperis to enlist a team of Odd Fellows to help with food distribution in the weeks or months to come.

The club is considering organizing a hot meal program. That idea came from Odd Fellow JD Kammes, a private chef who works with local catering companies and suddenly has a lot of time on his hands.

“All the work dried up overnight,” Kammes said. “There are plenty of out-of-work chefs and cooks in the valley who could cook a bunch of good meals. We could start with clients of the food pantry and then hopefully expand that to seniors who don’t want to leave their home.”

Look for more details about the Odd Fellows’ work at the food pantry over the next few weeks.

