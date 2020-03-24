Odd Fellows step in at St. Helena food pantry during COVID-19 crisis

In a sign that the St. Helena community can still step up during a crisis, the Odd Fellows have volunteered to operate the local food pantry during the coronavirus pandemic.
The St. Helena Community Food Pantry has been feeding people from the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church since the 1990s. The problem is, most of its volunteers are in the age group that’s most susceptible to serious complications with the coronavirus.
Enter the strapping young men of St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167.
Odd Fellow Jason Kelperis is a St. Helena High School teacher and a former student of food pantry volunteer Susan Davis, a former St. Helena teacher herself. He’s been working with her on food drives for years.
“She called me last week and said, ‘Us seniors need to step back and we’re going to need some help,’” Kelperis said.
It took only one email for Kelperis to enlist a team of Odd Fellows to help with food distribution in the weeks or months to come.
The club is considering organizing a hot meal program. That idea came from Odd Fellow JD Kammes, a private chef who works with local catering companies and suddenly has a lot of time on his hands.
“All the work dried up overnight,” Kammes said. “There are plenty of out-of-work chefs and cooks in the valley who could cook a bunch of good meals. We could start with clients of the food pantry and then hopefully expand that to seniors who don’t want to leave their home.”
Look for more details about the Odd Fellows’ work at the food pantry over the next few weeks.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Hillside Christian Church online service
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Chico's
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.