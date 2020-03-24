Odd Fellows step in at St. Helena food pantry during COVID-19 crisis

In a sign that the St. Helena community can still step up during a crisis, the Odd Fellows have volunteered to operate the local food pantry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Helena Community Food Pantry has been feeding people from the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church since the 1990s. The problem is, most of its volunteers are in the age group that’s most susceptible to serious complications with the coronavirus.

Enter the strapping young men of St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167.

Odd Fellow Jason Kelperis is a St. Helena High School teacher and a former student of food pantry volunteer Susan Davis, a former St. Helena teacher herself. He’s been working with her on food drives for years.

“She called me last week and said, ‘Us seniors need to step back and we’re going to need some help,’” Kelperis said.

It took only one email for Kelperis to enlist a team of Odd Fellows to help with food distribution in the weeks or months to come.

The club is considering organizing a hot meal program. That idea came from Odd Fellow JD Kammes, a private chef who works with local catering companies and suddenly has a lot of time on his hands.