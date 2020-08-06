Officials: Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus is here to stay

In-person classes this fall will include printmaking, upholstery, and birding sessions at various locations around the county.

Kraft said the college remains open to a partnership with the City of St. Helena, even after negotiations to use part of the campus as a temporary City Hall sputtered earlier this year. He said the board wants to generate some revenue to partially offset the campus’ operational costs.

“We’re nowhere near those (conversations) yet,” Kraft said. “But we certainly could address those.”

The reassurances came as good news to members of the community who’d been concerned about the lack of activity at the campus – except for outdoor events like drive-up COVID-19 testing and the Friday St. Helena Farmers’ Market -- a decline in maintenance, and the removal of some chickens that Kraft said are “on sabbatical” and will return.

“The community has the perception that (the campus) is not viable anymore,” said St. Helena’s Verna Steinhauer.

Kraft said the college has been using an outside maintenance company during the pandemic. That “experiment” has been successful in terms of “bare maintenance,” he said.