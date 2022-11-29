OLE Health to introduce mobile health van in St. Helena

OLE Health is launching new mobile health services from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at River Ranch Farm Worker Housing, 1109 Silverado Trail in St. Helena.

In a nod to its roots, and in honor of its 50th anniversary, OLE Health is launching mobile health services to reach agricultural workers in the places where they live and work.

The mobile health van, made possible in part with a generous gift from Dalla Valle Vineyards, will allow OLE Health providers to offer a variety of services out in the community. It will bring the care to the patient.

Services offered include preventative screenings, initiation of chronic disease management, health education, and referrals to community resources. At future dates, additional services including vaccination and enrollment assistance will become available.

OLE Health was started 50 years ago by farmworker advocates and forward-thinking vintners to serve Spanish-speaking migrant workers without access to basic health care services. Today, OLE Health has grown into a network of six health centers across two counties, offering comprehensive, high-quality health care to all regardless of insurance or ability to pay.