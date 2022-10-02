One teen hospitalized, another arrested after 'violent incident' at St. Helena Homecoming

A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized and a 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of felony assault after what police are calling a "violent incident" at the St. Helena High School homecoming football game.

Police say a verbal altercation "escalated into violence" at about 8:20 p.m. Friday. After a brief foot pursuit, one of the people involved was taken into custody by St. Helena Police officers who were already at the game.

Police determined that one 15-year-old boy, who was unable to stand on his own, had been the victim of an assault. He and the suspect, a 13-year-old boy, were both taken to the hospital.

As of Saturday morning, the victim remained hospitalized with "very serious injuries," according to police. After being cleared from the hospital, the suspect was booked into the Napa County juvenile hall on suspicion of felony assault and resisting arrest.

Police haven't identified either teen, but they say the suspect is not a student in the St. Helena Unified School District.

"On behalf of the City of St. Helena, I want to express my heart felt concern for the seriously injured student and also express our care for his family," Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said in a statement issued Saturday.

Ellsworth also thanked police for their "quick action" and said the city will keep the community informed as the situation unfolds.

“I appreciate the efforts of the St. Helena law enforcement and medical responders who were able to assist quickly," St. Helena Unified School District Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said in a statement. "It was an unfortunate incident that dimmed an otherwise festive evening for our students and families.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Officer Colton Adams at 707-967-2850.