The St. Helena Unified School District has opened enrollment for the 2023-24 school year.
Families, especially those with children transitioning into kindergarten, are encouraged to enroll before the summer.
Early enrollment ensures a child's place in a classroom and keeps families connected with important communications and updates throughout the summer. Families who enroll before summer will be added to the district's communications list, receiving notifications about activities, necessary preparations, and events that pertain to the start of the school year.
For further information on how to enroll, contact the appropriate school:
St. Helena Primary School (transitional kindergarten to second grade): 707-967-2772
St. Helena Elementary School (third to fifth grade): 707-967-2712
Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School (sixth to eighth grade): 707-967-2725
St. Helena High School (ninth to 12th grade): 707-967-2740
St. Helena Opportunities Program (transition ages 18-22): 707-967-2708
Photos: Napa Valley community members work on quilt squares for Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads exhibit
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 4
Pieces of an exhibit called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community are seen hanging at the Napa County Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 5
Pieces of an exhibit called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community are seen hanging at the Napa County Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 6
A piece from an exhibit called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community is seen on display at the Napa County Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 3
Pieces of the exhibit Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads, featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Napa County Hispanic and Latino community, were on display Tuesday at the Napa County Historical Society.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 1
Visitors at the Napa County Historical Society walked through the Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads exhibit on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 2
Sheli O. Smith, executive director of the Napa County Historical Society, walked through the Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads exhibit on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles
Clara Ibarra, Patty Guijosa Alcántar and Gris Tapia Martinez were among those who participated in Hilos Visibles (Visible Threads), a countywide project honoring Latino heritage. The family of José Padilla is visible in the background. The exhibit celebrated its grand opening Sunday at the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
People of all ages decorated quilt squares to express what it means to be
Latino in the Napa Valley. Hilos Visibles, or Visible Threads, is on display at the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Margarita Garcia
Margarita Garcia shows one of the quilt squares created for the "Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads" exhibit.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
Colorful quilt squares, like this one being created outside the St. Helena Catholic Church, enable Latinos to celebrate their culture and express their individuality.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Hilos Visibles
Yeillsee Chavez creates a quilt square at the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
Jose López, his wife Ana López, and their daughter Miranda participate in the Hilos Visible project outside the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
A young San Francisco 49ers fan creates a quilt square outside the St. Helena Catholic Church on Sunday.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Hilos Visibles
A mother and son work on a colorful art project outside the St. Helena Catholic Church on Sunday.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Hilos Visibles
A woman works on her contribution to a community art project celebrating Latino heritage.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
Community members collaborate on an art project outside the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
Hilos Visibles is a collaboration among the Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee, the Napa County Historical Society and the St. Helena Historical Society.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
Quilt squares like this will be exhibited in Napa and St. Helena in October.
Submitted photo
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Teacher Kinnereth Winegarner works with a New Tech student on a heritage quilt project.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
This New Tech student worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
This New Tech student worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
New Tech high school students Natalia Villagomez (right) and Alexis Brisaño work on their heritage quilt squares.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Supplies for the New Tech high school heritage quilt square project.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
New Tech high school student Danushka Rodriguez gets her thread ready to work on her quilt square. The Spanish class students are each making a square that represents their heritage. The squares will then be assembled into one quilt.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
A New Tech student working on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
New Tech student Daysi Romero Camacho worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
This New Tech student worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
