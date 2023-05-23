The St. Helena Unified School District has opened enrollment for the 2023-24 school year.

Families, especially those with children transitioning into kindergarten, are encouraged to enroll before the summer.

Early enrollment ensures a child's place in a classroom and keeps families connected with important communications and updates throughout the summer. Families who enroll before summer will be added to the district's communications list, receiving notifications about activities, necessary preparations, and events that pertain to the start of the school year.

For further information on how to enroll, contact the appropriate school:

St. Helena Primary School (transitional kindergarten to second grade): 707-967-2772

St. Helena Elementary School (third to fifth grade): 707-967-2712

Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School (sixth to eighth grade): 707-967-2725

St. Helena High School (ninth to 12th grade): 707-967-2740

St. Helena Opportunities Program (transition ages 18-22): 707-967-2708

