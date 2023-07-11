This is a piece I never thought I would write. But given what I have gone through the past 13-plus months, I am thankful for the opportunity.

For those of you who do not know, I was hit by a car in the late afternoon of May 24, 2022. As a longtime sportswriter, and a contributor to the Star for several years, I am quite familiar with seeing my name in the paper as the author of a story – but not as the subject of one.

Here is the condensed version. I was returning from watching a softball game at St. Helena High School where the host Lady Saints notched a convincing playoff win.

As I rode back into town in my motorized wheelchair, I began to wrestle with a decision: Should I go straight home to my apartment on the east side of Main Street or, as I was approaching Villa Corona, did I have time to cross Main Street using the half crosswalk at Spring Street — minus a stop light and stop sign — and savor the Lady Saints’ victory by spending a few minutes in arguably St. Helena’s best-known watering hole, Ana’s Cantina?

Besides, I had to stop in there anyway to see if I could confirm an interview with one of the bartenders, which was scheduled for later in the week as part of my burgeoning "Where Are They Now?" series. The first few installments had appeared in the Napa Valley Register over the previous several weeks.

So, as I cautiously rolled out into the crosswalk with a line of parked cars on either side of me, I looked to my left and saw a northbound car stopped, waiting for me to cross. Instinctively I looked to my right, and when I saw a southbound car stopped waiting for me to cross, I turned my head and pushed the joystick on my chair forward.

I remember seeing the car out of the corner of my eye, and screaming as it hit me. I never lost consciousness, but to be honest much of what followed in the immediate aftermath will forever remain a mystery to me. One of the few memories I have of that time is asking the police officer who accompanied me as I was being airlifted from St. Helena to Queen of the Valley in Napa, where I would await surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula in my right leg, "Will I make it?"

Doctors inserted a metal rod and four screws in my leg during the surgery to stabilize the fracture. (I am anxious to see what happens the next time I go through airport security.)

What followed were three weeks of recovery and intense therapy in the hospital — including June 12, my 53rd birthday. The lone moment of joy came when my beloved Boston Celtics defeated the Warriors to take a short-lived 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Upon arriving home, I was faced with some two months of around-the-clock care, which included physical therapy, periodic X-rays to monitor the healing process, along with day and night nursing services. I would be lying if I said my recovery did not include pain, frustration and moments of sadness.

But beyond the physical pain the accident inflicted on me and the financial hardship it caused my family, I kept coming back to what I was told by the police officers who first arrived on the scene of the accident and visited me in the hospital just a few days later.

“Your wheelchair saved your life.”

In short, I had been given a second chance at life. That belief would be reinforced over the next few weeks.

The morning of the accident, I had an appointment at Duncan Dermatology in St. Helena. Near the end of the appointment, as I was preparing to leave, the doctor asked me if I wanted her to examine my back while she had the time. Not being in a hurry I said, “Sure.”

Following the examination, the doctor pulled out her iPad and informed me she saw a suspicious mole that had not been present during my previous examination just a few months before. Furthermore, she felt it prudent to have the mole biopsied. She performed the procedure on the spot, and we would wait for the results to come back in the next few weeks.

Fast-forward two days after I returned from the hospital. I was going through the messages on my answering machine when I came across the doctor’s voice. She informed me the results indicated a possible melanoma in its early stages and as a result, she had referred me to Delano Dermatology, where I should make an appointment to have the mole removed as soon as possible. This news was accompanied by the chilling words that coming in when I did may have quite possibly saved my life.

Moments like that put everything in perspective, and that is exactly what I did following the events of May 24, 2022. I cannot deny that in some ways I have been negatively affected by what happened to me on that fateful night.

I do not know if I will ever be able to cross the street in my wheelchair with as much confidence and bravado as I once did, or not tense up when I hear a car or truck coming up from behind me. These are examples of post-traumatic stress disorder, and I will have to cope with those aftereffects of the accident.

But I have also chosen to focus on those things that are truly important: Friendship, loving your family and those close to you, helping others, and leaving this world a better place than you found it.

In short, I have been a very lucky guy. We each have but one life to live. But sometimes if you are lucky, you are given the opportunity to rewrite the ending. And I intend to make the most of my opportunity.