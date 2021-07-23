Oscar Renteria joins St. Helena Hospital Foundation board

“Oscar brings a lifetime of experience in building relationships with Napa Valley farmworkers, vintners and stakeholders," St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart noted. "His dedication to advocating for farmworkers is especially key as we expand our Mobile Health services. We’re honored to add his leadership and perspective to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation board.”

Oscar Renteria is CEO and Owner of Renteria Vineyard Management and vintner at Tres Perlas. Oscar and his father, Salvador, started Renteria Vineyard Management after years of working in the vineyard industry. It is currently one of the largest and most respected vineyard management companies in the North Bay area. Renteria’s background has made him a familiar member of the Napa Valley wine community. Actively participating in various wine industry groups, Oscar strives to ensure the farmworker community is protected and advocated for throughout the wine industry. His roots run deep in Napa County; born at St. Helena Hospital and raised in St. Helena, Oscar has a lifelong connection to the Upper Napa Valley.