Our Town St. Helena expands affordable housing project

The nonprofit Our Town St. Helena is set to expand its Pope Street housing project after acquiring an adjacent parcel.

Our Town closed escrow in October on 951 Pope. The property is next door to 963 Pope, where Our Town was already planning a five-unit affordable housing project.

Combining the two lots will allow Our Town to double the “Workforce Village” project size from five to 10 units, pending city approval. The project will provide two-bedroom, one-bathroom, income-qualified rental units in duplexes and single-family dwellings.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

According to Our Town, the purchase was made possible by a generous donation from Jim and Stephanie Gamble.

“It is essential that local families and organizations support the preservation of existing housing and the building of new homes for our workforce,” said Jim Gamble. “We are delighted to play a role in this project.”

Our Town plans to submit an application in hopes of gaining entitlements by the end of 2022.

Our Town purchased 951 Pope at market rate from the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, which received it as part of an endowment from longtime hospital volunteer Mabel Johnson.

“We use combinations of donations, charitable sales, grants, loans and market-rate transactions to secure land for our projects. If you have an interest in selling or donating your property to us, please contact me,” said Jennifer La Liberte, OTSH’s Executive Director.

La Liberte can be reached at 707-812-9839 or jennifer@ourtownsthelena.org.