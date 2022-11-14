Our Town St. Helena names new boardmembers

Our Town St Helena (OTSH), a local affordable housing advocacy organization, has announced three new members of its Board of Directors: Michael Caldarola, Dan Hale and Polly Ogden.

The newest board member, Michael Caldarola, has been an active community member in St Helena over 25 years. He served six years on the Board of the UpValley Family Centers and has been involved in everything from umpiring Little League to acting in local theater productions. Before his retirement in 2013, he spent three decades as a research attorney at the Sixth District Court of Appeals in San Jose. His unique combination of legal expertise and in-depth knowledge of our community will serve the organization well.

Dan Hale has just finished a four-year stint on the St. Helena Planning Commission, and that experience will provide excellent insights to OTSH as housing projects go through the design and entitlement process. For over two decades he has combined his extensive art, design and technical skills on a wide range of projects including furniture, sculpture and lighting, and interior and architectural design, so he brings both an artist’s eye and a contractor’s knowledge to the board.

Polly Ogden is a California licensed general contractor who opened Polly Ogden Associates in St. Helena in 1982. Since then she has served a wide array of local and regional customers. She speaks fluent Spanish, having grown up in Mexico City, but has been in the Napa Valley for over 40 years. Her vast experience with residential design, entitlement, construction and budgeting will be invaluable to OTSH as will her deep commitment to providing housing for a diverse group of residents in our town.

The trio joins board members Jordan Bentley, Sara Bjerken Crisman, Steve Goldfarb, Ryan Heyward, Joe McGrath and Justin Sterling.

“We are very fortunate to have three talented new board members who bring such a deep and diverse array of skills and experience to our organization,” said Jordan Bentley, board president.

Our Town St. Helena recently completed Brenkle Court, eight self-help townhomes on McCorkle Avenue. Current projects include rental developments on Pope Street and the Phelps property across from St. Helena High School. Projects are funded by a combination of government funding, conventional loans, enterprise support, private donations, and foundation grants. The nonprofit organization depends on local grants and donations to cover operational expenses.

“Having a board that is multi-talented and deeply committed to building and preserving housing for people vital to our community is a big plus for Our Town St. Helena,” said Executive Director Jennifer La Liberte. “We will begin 2023 with approximately 50 affordable rental units in our pipeline and an outstanding group of housing advocates to lead the way.”