Vision of OTSH

Our Town St. Helena is a local nonprofit corporation with the goal of providing housing opportunities for the people vital to the economic health and well-being of St. Helena. OTSH works to preserve existing housing and build new housing for working families and senior citizens.

OTSH was founded in 2008 by a group of local residents who were concerned about what was happening in the local housing market. When that group first started to meet, there had been no market-rate or low-income apartments and only one deed-restricted home built in St. Helena in more than 20 years. Since 2008, Magnolia Oaks has added two deed-restricted homes and 16 low-to-moderate rate rental units, the Turley Flats project has added eight low-income apartments. However, during the same time period, St. Helena lost 48 apartments with the conversion of the Grandview into a luxury hotel.