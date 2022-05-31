Our Town St. Helena poised to acquire Phelps property for affordable housing project

The nonprofit Our Town St. Helena (OTSH) has entered into an option agreement with the Phelps Family Partnership to purchase a south St. Helena property for a future affordable housing project.

Our Town plans to develop the 1.75-acre site on Highway 29 across from St. Helena High School with "an affordable rental community for income-qualified individuals, families and seniors," according to a statement released Tuesday.

At least 36 one-, two- and three-bedroom units are anticipated. They would be affordable to households earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income, which is typically between $35,000 to $72,000 per year for a family of four.

The development agreement between the city and the future Farmstead hotel requires the developers to pay $1 million into the city's affordable housing trust fund. Our Town will use that money to acquire the Phelps property.

The development will likely be financed with low-income housing tax credits along with other federal, state and local funding sources, as well as private contributions. It will be subject to a General Plan amendment and rezoning.

The Phelps family, owners of Joseph Phelps Vineyards, are longtime advocates of providing housing affordable for the local workforce. Patriarch Joseph Phelps, who died in 2015, donated 8 acres of land that now supports the River Ranch Farmworker Center, providing seasonal housing for more than 60 vineyard workers.

Phelps' four children — Lynn Finch, Laurie Anderson, Leslie Phelps and Bill Phelps — worked together to facilitate this new affordable housing project.

“Our family feels a deep commitment to the Napa Valley,” Lynn Phelps Finch said in a statement. “We are happy to be able to help increase housing opportunities for the people that are essential to this community’s success.”

“It has been over 30 years since St. Helena has developed a large, multi-unit apartment complex for our local workers, families and seniors,” said Jordan Bentley, Our Town's board president. “The Phelps family has provided our community with a wonderful opportunity to add much-needed housing on a scale that is economically feasible. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but this type of collaboration puts us on a great path forward.”

“We recognize the property is a major gateway to St. Helena. In addition to creating a well-designed project that enhances the City’s southern entrance, another important goal is to make the project environmentally sustainable,” said Jennifer La Liberte, Executive Director of OTSH. “Since we are starting from scratch, we will strive to include design components to minimize energy use and to retain and recycle water. This project has the potential to be an exemplary model of how to maximize quality of life for tenants, while minimizing energy and water consumption.”

“The Phelps family has opened the door for the creation of a high-quality, sustainable development that will house the diverse group of people who are the lifeblood of our community. We are most appreciative of their generosity and their vision,” said Mary Stephenson, a founding board member of OTSH.

OTSH will partner with Burbank Housing, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit affordable housing developer, on the project.

The St. Helena Housing Coalition, another local nonprofit housing advocacy group led by Rick Crebs, worked with the Phelps family and OTSH on the option agreement. The SHHC is currently working on other projects to provide housing for the “missing middle” — those making up to $120,000 a year for a four-member household.