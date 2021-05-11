Our Town St. Helena to convert apartments to affordable housing

The City of St. Helena is helping the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena buy the 4-unit Christine Apartments and convert it to regulated affordable housing.
The property at 723 Hunt Ave. is already occupied by tenants whose income is below 80% of the area median income. They will be allowed to remain as long as they wish, and when they leave, the units will be made available to other income-qualified tenants under a 55-year deed restriction.
The City Council agreed on Tuesday to loan Our Town $1.4 million from its Affordable Housing Trust Fund to purchase the property, with escrow closing by June 30. The city will be reimbursed within 75 days by a federal Community Development Block Grant.
Our Town is helping future homeowners build the 8-unit Brenkle Court project on McCorkle Avenue and is in the early stages of developing four units on a Pope Street property that already has one unit.
“It’s great to see this innovative approach and the willingness of the community to step forward when they see an opportunity with a property,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.
The Christine Apartments are near Monte Vista Avenue, where Napa Valley Community Housing recently bought six units that will also become regulated affordable housing.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.