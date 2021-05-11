Our Town St. Helena to convert apartments to affordable housing

The City of St. Helena is helping the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena buy the 4-unit Christine Apartments and convert it to regulated affordable housing.

The property at 723 Hunt Ave. is already occupied by tenants whose income is below 80% of the area median income. They will be allowed to remain as long as they wish, and when they leave, the units will be made available to other income-qualified tenants under a 55-year deed restriction.

The City Council agreed on Tuesday to loan Our Town $1.4 million from its Affordable Housing Trust Fund to purchase the property, with escrow closing by June 30. The city will be reimbursed within 75 days by a federal Community Development Block Grant.

Our Town is helping future homeowners build the 8-unit Brenkle Court project on McCorkle Avenue and is in the early stages of developing four units on a Pope Street property that already has one unit.

“It’s great to see this innovative approach and the willingness of the community to step forward when they see an opportunity with a property,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.

The Christine Apartments are near Monte Vista Avenue, where Napa Valley Community Housing recently bought six units that will also become regulated affordable housing.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.