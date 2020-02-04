{{featured_button_text}}
963 Pope St.

Our Town St. Helena acquired this property at 963 Pope St. and plans to build four new townhomes for local workers.

Our Town St. Helena, the local nonprofit with the vision to provide housing for people vital to our community, will host an informational meeting from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Carnegie Building.

The first hour will be spent providing sourced data and information on what is affordable/workforce housing, how it is developed and financed, what the current state of housing is in St. Helena and the outlook for the future.

The second hour is for discussion from those attending. The goal is not to talk about the pros and cons of specific projects or sites, but to provide an overview of the challenges and opportunities concerning housing in St. Helena.

All are welcome. Please RSVP to mary@ourtownsthelena.org so organizers can get an idea of attendance.

