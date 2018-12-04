Outgoing Mayor Alan Galbraith zeroed out his campaign account last week, donating the remaining $7,746 to charity.
According to reports filed at City Hall, Galbraith’s campaign received and spent $26,861, including the new donation. Galbraith had previously loaned $8,000 to his own campaign, but he forgave the loan and donated the remaining funds to the nonprofit St. Helena Preschool for All.
City Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth defeated Galbraith in the Nov. 6 election and will be sworn in as mayor at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Vintage Hall.
Ellsworth’s campaign hasn’t filed any cumulative financial reports since the election. As of October his campaign had raised $46,471.99, spent $36,543.49, and owed $39,800.