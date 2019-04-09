Pacific Union College has canceled its annual “Angwin to Angwish” trail race that was set for Easter Sunday, April 21, because of low registration.
In an April 4 Facebook post, Nic Miller, director of PUC’s annual giving and donor events, wrote, “It is with deep regret that we announce today that this year’s Angwin to Angwish Trail Run has been canceled, due to the number of current registrants falling below our April 1 threshold for providing a meaningful race experience.
“This was a difficult decision for us to make and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this cancellation causes you and the impact it may have on your travel arrangements.”
His post stated that PUC is working with its platform partner, Active Network, to refund entry fees, which should be completed by April 20.
The annual trail race included a half-marathon race, a 10K race and a 4K Fun Run and was designed to show off the beauty of the campus. Funds raised in 2018 supported Pacific Union College and contributed to the college’s mission trips and scholarships.
Jake Scheideman, then PUC student and now Napa Valley businessman, started the race with Doug Wilson, director of student activities at PUC, in 1974 and it continued annually until 1989. Scheideman revived the race in 2013.