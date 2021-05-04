Parents object to St. Helena schools' new out-of-district attendance policy

That can produce a “bubble” class that’s much larger than the other grade levels. In the case of the incoming kindergarten class from 2018, unless enrollment drops, the district may have to hire a fifth teacher for that class as it moves up through the grade levels.

“The purpose of District of Choice in our school district is to balance out our grade levels and keep us at the 1,200 mark (of total students),” Wilson said. “If every year we’re adding 15 to 20 kinders from outside of the district, that’s going to require that we keep adding a teacher every year. That was not the intention of the board.”

COVID-19 was another consideration, Wilson said. The district couldn’t commit to large class sizes without knowing what social distancing requirements will be in place during the next school year.

“I don’t know what the distancing is going to be,” Wilson said. “I don’t know how many people are going to move into St. Helena or out of St. Helena. There are so many unknowns.”