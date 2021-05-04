Parents object to St. Helena schools' new out-of-district attendance policy

Parents who live outside the St. Helena Unified School District are criticizing a policy change that will reduce their kids’ chances of attending the county’s wealthiest and most prestigious school system.
The school board adopted an administrative recommendation last December to set a kindergarten enrollment cap for the upcoming school year at 40, which effectively eliminates the possibility of out-of-district kindergarteners attending St. Helena schools through the District of Choice program.
The policy change has especially drawn criticism from parents who already have one student in St. Helena schools and were counting on a younger sibling having the same opportunity.
“It’s causing a lot of stress for these families,” said Napa resident Deven Paniagua, who joined other District of Choice parents in filing a formal complaint claiming the district is applying the attendance gaps in a way that’s inconsistent with state law.
Some parents fear the logistical problems of having two children in separate school systems.
“Not only are you dealing with similar drop-off times 30 minutes apart, but you’re dealing with two different spring breaks,” said Napa resident Amali Svien, who has one child attending St. Helena Primary School and another in Napa. “Time together as a family wasn’t possible this spring because the schedules were not compatible.”
Each year the district sets enrollment caps for each grade level. If enrollment from in-district students falls below the cap, the remaining spots are awarded to students from outside the district through a District of Choice lottery.
In December the board set the cap for the 2021-2022 kindergarten class at 40 students. There are already well over 40 kindergarten applications for kids who live in the district, so there will be no slots left over for District of Choice kindergarteners.
Enrollment caps
Superintendent Marylou Wilson said the same kindergarten cap of 40 was adopted in late 2019 for the current school year, but it’s only now causing a stir. She said the lower cap is part of a complex decision involving funding, class sizes, and the timing of kindergarten registration.
One issue was funding. Students who live in other Basic Aid districts like Howell Mountain, Pope Valley and Calistoga don’t bring any funding with them when they attend St. Helena schools. Students from revenue-limit districts like Napa Valley Unified are each accompanied by $2,901 a year, which is a small fraction of the $29,024 the district spends per student.
Timing was also a factor in the district’s decision. The district has until May 15 to calculate how many slots are available for District of Choice kids, but in-district kindergarteners often don’t register until months later.
That can produce a “bubble” class that’s much larger than the other grade levels. In the case of the incoming kindergarten class from 2018, unless enrollment drops, the district may have to hire a fifth teacher for that class as it moves up through the grade levels.
“The purpose of District of Choice in our school district is to balance out our grade levels and keep us at the 1,200 mark (of total students),” Wilson said. “If every year we’re adding 15 to 20 kinders from outside of the district, that’s going to require that we keep adding a teacher every year. That was not the intention of the board.”
COVID-19 was another consideration, Wilson said. The district couldn’t commit to large class sizes without knowing what social distancing requirements will be in place during the next school year.
“I don’t know what the distancing is going to be,” Wilson said. “I don’t know how many people are going to move into St. Helena or out of St. Helena. There are so many unknowns.”
The district used to allow the younger siblings of District of Choice students to attend St. Helena schools under interdistrict transfer agreements, which are part of a separate process. As long as the older sibling remained in the district, the younger siblings could renew their interdistrict transfer agreements annually or try to get in through the District of Choice process.
Based on legal advice, the district changed that policy in May 2019 to be more equitable to new District of Choice kids. However, younger siblings who were already attending the district at the time of the policy change were grandfathered in and allowed to stay.
For the new crop of younger siblings who weren’t grandfathered in, the only way to get in is through District of Choice, and the lower cap makes that very difficult.
To make things even more complicated, the state legislation setting up the District of Choice program is set to expire in June 2023, and it’s unclear whether it will be extended or replaced with another system. For now, the district is sticking with District of Choice and investigating its options in case the program sunsets.
A curveball
Out of 1,176 students in the St. Helena Unified School District, 124 live outside the district and attend St. Helena schools through District of Choice. One of them is first-grader Taylor Tamagni, whose little sister Brooke was hoping to join Taylor at St. Helena Primary School this fall.
“The education and opportunities at the St. Helena district are unparalleled compared to the other schools in our area,” said their mom, Chelsie Tamagni.
The family lives in Calistoga but has deep St. Helena ties. Chelsie attended St. Helena schools and works in St. Helena. Her husband is a part-time St. Helena firefighter. Brooke and her little brother Kaden go to day care in St. Helena.
“I want Brooke and Kaden to have the same opportunities Taylor does,” Tamagni said. “It’s going to be heartbreaking to tell Brooke, ‘Taylor was able to go, but you didn’t get accepted.’”
The Star talked to seven other District of Choice parents of multiple siblings who are facing the same dilemma.
Landon and Sarah Donley live in Angwin, but their two daughters are deeply involved in St. Helena, from day care to preschool to ballet to T-ball to soccer.
“We feel like this is our community, and both kids are very established here,” Landon Donley said.
Jason Moulton said the policy “is just an added stressor” at an already stressful time. His older son, Preston, attends St. Helena Primary School, and his younger son, Thomas, attends a St. Helena preschool.
Moulton lives in the Calistoga school district but works in St. Helena and was looking forward to having both boys at St. Helena Primary School.
“I love the community, I love the teachers, the principal is fantastic, the distance learning was fantastic,” Moulton said. “It was very impressive what they did with COVID, being one of the first districts to open up. Everything they’ve done, down to meal planning and coordination of the teachers through Zoom, they’ve nailed it.”
Moulton had been under the impression that once Preston was admitted under District of Choice, Thomas would be able to follow him.
“Now we’ve had this curveball thrown at us,” he said.
‘It was very confusing’
District of Choice parents say they were never notified of the lower caps and the implications for District of Choice families.
“It was a real shock,” Donley said.
“There’s not a single parent I know of who knew anything about this until recently,” Tamagni said.
Marion Ghiringhelli said district representatives first told her that the lower caps were primarily due to COVID-19 restrictions. A recent school board study session left her reassured that those restrictions were loosening and the district was committed to the District of Choice program.
Then she found out that no District of Choice kindergarteners would be admitted for the next school year. She started talking to other District of Choice parents who were equally confused.
Wilson said the district sent a memo to District of Choice families and applicants in 2019, letting them know the board was reviewing and potentially changing the policy, which could affect their kids. A few people attended and spoke up during public comment at a couple of board meetings, Wilson said.
But when the caps for the 2021-2022 year were set, some parents were still confused.
“Some were told it was due to COVID, which I was told also. Some were told it was a financial problem. Some said the district wanted to keep classes small because of a lack of quality education last year due to COVID,” Ghiringhelli said. “It was very confusing.”
The district posted a fact sheet on out-of-district attendance on its website last week, but some District of Choice parents want the board to reconsider its policy.
“They need to offer a transitional program for all of the families who are one foot in, one foot out,” Ghiringhelli said.
“They’re tearing these families apart,” Paniagua said. “We’re a part of this community.”
