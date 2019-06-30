A community open house with the Napa County Regional Parks & Open Space District will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge, 1352 Main St.
The event will allow attendees to discover the great parks and trails around the Napa Valley, learn what’s next and learn how they can help. Wine, beer and snacks will be served. It is sponsored by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Chapter 167, Sportago, St. Helena Cyclery and the Napa County Regional Parks & Open Space District.