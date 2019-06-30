{{featured_button_text}}
The Bale Grist Mill at Bothe Napa Valley State Park

The Bale Grist Mill is located on Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga. The mill, built in 1846, was once the economic engine of the Napa Valley. It is still in operation today.

 Star file photo

A community open house with the Napa County Regional Parks & Open Space District will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge, 1352 Main St.

The event will allow attendees to discover the great parks and trails around the Napa Valley, learn what’s next and learn how they can help. Wine, beer and snacks will be served. It is sponsored by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Chapter 167, Sportago, St. Helena Cyclery and the Napa County Regional Parks & Open Space District.

