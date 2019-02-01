A man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in Angwin is coming up for parole again, and his victim’s family is hoping to keep him behind bars.
Robert Shippmann, 81, was convicted of murdering 28-year-old Juli Mathis Shippmann on April 23, 1993, in an isolated area of Caiocca Pass. After shooting her to death, he shot himself several times. He survived his injuries and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, plus another four years for a gun enhancement.
At his last parole hearing in September 2017, the Board of Parole Hearings decided to grant him parole, but then-Gov. Jerry Brown reversed the decision, noting that Shippmann still lacked insight into the “cold and calculated” murder.
Shippmann’s next parole hearing is on March 28. Joanne Mathis Wilson, Juli’s mother, encourages locals to sign petitions and write letters opposing his parole.
Wilson said letters and petitions have made a difference in past decisions to keep Shippmann in prison.
“My daughter was murdered by her husband,” she said. “He was jealous and snapped. Nobody wants anyone like that around their family.”
“Thank God for Governor Brown,” Wilson added. “But now we have a new governor, and I don’t know what he would do” if the board decides to grant parole.
Letters can be sent to Board of Parole Hearings, Attn: Pre-Hearing Correspondence, P.O. Box 4036, Sacramento, CA 95812-4036. Letter writers should include Shippmann’s case number (15090) and CDC number (H96002).