Napa Valley CanDo’s annual Give!Guide will be raising funds for 46 local nonprofit organizations this year.
The seventh edition of the Give!Guide, with its catalog and website, will again facilitate end-of-year giving from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 with donations starting at $10.
To date, the Give!Guide has raised more than $1.8 million.
The guide is orchestrated by members of Napa Valley CanDo, an all-volunteer nonprofit that is dedicated to inspiring and empowering valley residents to take positive action while learning about their communities.
The group takes no fee for its efforts.
“I LOVE the idea of the Give!Guide because it centralizes end-of-year giving in ways that are accessible to everyone. No other platform provides a more locally driven campaign for charitable donations,” said Carrie Strohl, founder and leader of The School Garden Doctor and a Give!Guide volunteer.
Along with many well-known organizations like The Table, Napa Humane, Puertas Abiertas and Community Resources for Children, this year’s participants include eight nonprofits appearing in the Guide for the first time.
New this year are E&M Presents, Expressions of Hope, Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter, Friends of the Napa Library, League of Women Voters of Napa County, Share the Care Napa Valley, Teens Connect, and Valley Players.
Participants represent small to large nonprofits from American Canyon to Calistoga in seven categories: animals, arts and culture, community, education, environment, health and wellness, seniors and youth.
A complete list of 2019 Give!Guide participants may be found at CanDoGiveGuide.org.
Individuals and businesses throughout the Valley are invited to get involved.
For details, send an email to CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com or call 707-252-7743.