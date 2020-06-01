Peaceful gathering in St. Helena protests killing of George Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A few dozen people gathered in front of Lyman Park Monday to denounce racism, police brutality, and the killing of a Minneapolis man whose death at the hands of police has sparked demonstrations around the world.

“I’m here because something has to change, and I don’t know what else to do right now besides this,” said Nancy Dervin. “We need to do something about the institutionalized racism in this country.”

George Floyd, who was black, died May 25 after being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd repeated “Help me” and “I can’t breathe” and called for his mother before losing consciousness.

All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, and the officer who kept Floyd pinned to the ground has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Monday’s peaceful demonstration was organized by Beth Lincoln of Women Stand Up-St. Helena, who said it will take place every Monday for about an hour starting at noon.

She said she’s sick of black men being killed by police “over and over and over again” and appalled at the racial disparities in incarceration, health care and education.