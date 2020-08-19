Peach season ends at popular St. Helena Peach Farm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After one last sale on Wednesday morning, another season was in the books at the wildly popular St. Helena Peach Farm at the corner of Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road.

Since early July, peach enthusiasts have kept track of which day the stand will be open. By 7 a.m., they’re lined up in their cars. By 10:30, the day’s crop is sold out.

Mike and Michelle Loughlin bought the orchard and its 350 peach trees from the family of the late Dr. Wendell Dinwiddie in 2017.

Since then, they’ve replaced about 40% of the aging trees. The new trees won’t start producing good peaches for another year or two, which made for another year of low supply but “off-the-charts” quality, Loughlin said.

“If you drive by and look in the back where we’ve replanted, you’ll see about 15 rows of relatively new trees,” Loughlin said. “This year we opened on July 5 or 6 and we didn’t make it to the end of August because we need more trees producing.”

Since acquiring the orchard, the Loughlins have been operating the orchard free of pesticides under the management of Sean McEntire of Napa Valley Olive Tree Management, opting for natural sprays to keep the bugs at bay.