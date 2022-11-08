 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pellet gunshots prompt brief lockdown at St. Helena schools

  • Updated
  • 0

St. Helena Primary School and St. Helena High School were placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes Tuesday after police received a report of gunshots near the primary school.

The shots were reported in a vineyard off Vallejo Street, near the primary school. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m. after police determined the source of the shots, which turned out to be from a pellet gun, according to Police Chief Chris Hartley.

Nobody was arrested, nobody was harmed, and all students were safely accounted for in their classrooms.

In a message shared with parents on Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said additional support would be available on both campuses Wednesday "for staff and students in need."

"We encourage you to have age-appropriate conversations with your children about ways they can keep themselves safe at school and in the community," Aurelio said. "Please contact your site principal if you have any questions about school safety protocols. Maintaining safe schools is our highest priority."

People are also reading…

Hartley reminded the public not to call dispatch when an incident is unfolding because a large volume of calls overwhelms dispatch and could prevent someone who needs help from reaching police.

The City Council passed an ordinance in August requiring people to lock up their firearms when they are not in use. That's consistent with a state law mandating that all homes where children live or might possibly enter must have firearms safely stored.

New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall. The preliminary results buoy hope that after decades of failure and frustration, vaccines against RSV may finally be getting close. Pfizer announced Tuesday that a large international study found vaccinating moms-to-be was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in their babies' most vulnerable first 90 days of life. At age 6 months, the vaccine still was proving 69% effective against serious illness — and there were no signs of safety problems in mothers or babies. Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine in the Department of Health Policy at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville said this strategy is to "protect the mom, but also importantly, some of that protection cross the placenta, protect that newborn through the first several months of life before we can start vaccinating the newborn." The vaccine quest isn't just to protect infants. RSV is dangerous for older adults, too, and both Pfizer and rival GSK recently announced that their competing shots also proved protective for seniors. None of the findings will help this year when an early RSV surge already is crowding children's hospitals. But they raise the prospect that one or more vaccines might become available before next fall's RSV season.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News