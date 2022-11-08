Pellet gunshots prompt brief lockdown at St. Helena schools

St. Helena Primary School and St. Helena High School were placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes Tuesday after police received a report of gunshots near the primary school.

The shots were reported in a vineyard off Vallejo Street, near the primary school. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m. after police determined the source of the shots, which turned out to be from a pellet gun, according to Police Chief Chris Hartley.

Nobody was arrested, nobody was harmed, and all students were safely accounted for in their classrooms.

In a message shared with parents on Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said additional support would be available on both campuses Wednesday "for staff and students in need."

"We encourage you to have age-appropriate conversations with your children about ways they can keep themselves safe at school and in the community," Aurelio said. "Please contact your site principal if you have any questions about school safety protocols. Maintaining safe schools is our highest priority."

Hartley reminded the public not to call dispatch when an incident is unfolding because a large volume of calls overwhelms dispatch and could prevent someone who needs help from reaching police.

The City Council passed an ordinance in August requiring people to lock up their firearms when they are not in use. That's consistent with a state law mandating that all homes where children live or might possibly enter must have firearms safely stored.