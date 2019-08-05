Hundreds of people turned out Sunday as Congressman Mike Thompson hosted his 27th Annual “Napa Valley Pasta Dinner” at the Ranch Winery on Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena.
As a surprise, Thompson introduced Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the crowd responded with a huge ovation. Pelosi quoted Thomas Paine when she said, “The times have found each and every one of us. It’s not about politics and is not about parties. It’s about patriotism” and responding to “the urgency of the assault on America.” She added President Donald Trump "is different than any other president.”
Thompson said Pelosi has “redefined the term ‘herding cats.’”
The Congressman started the evening by welcoming the Napa Valley Democrats to the event, then introduced California Governor Gavin Newsom, who brought his 3-year-old son, Dutch, with him to the event. Newsom said, “I am so happy to be here and not home watching television,” and spoke of the difficulty of explaining current events to his children. “We need moral authority now more than ever.”
Both Pelosi and Newsom encouraged all Californians to become involved, register to vote, help a candidate, tell their friends and then vote. Pelosi also told the crowd to be 100 percent supportive of both Thompson and Newsom.
The sold-out crowd enjoyed Napa Valley wines, live music by Steele Jam, a hearty pasta dinner and a silent auction. About a dozen nonprofit organizations had booths and distributed information.