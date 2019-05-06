Pennyweight, the third downtown business established by Wayne Armstrong and Marcus Robbins, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with a special event geared toward the local customers who’ve helped the store thrive.
Pennyweight’s “Celebrate, Support, Sip” event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at 1337 Main St., featuring a luxury grand prize drawing, wine from Hall Wines, and food from Oak Avenue Catering. A portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation.
“We opened this store with the idea that people should have a place to come where they don’t really know what they’re looking for, and they can find something at any price range,” said co-owner Wayne Armstrong.
Armstrong and Robbins also own Patina and Palladium. Pennyweight was the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in 2018.
“We feel very blessed with the support we’ve had from the community,” Armstrong said.
The store features 19th-century mahogany furniture – shipped from an old jewelry store in Davenport, Iowa – that Armstrong and Robbins believe matches the building’s historic character.
Armstrong’s favorite items in the store are the Italian-made umbrellas made of double-sided silk. Robbins likes Pennyweight’s selection of Brackish bow ties, and store manager Nichole Stottlemyer is partial to the Thistle & Bee jewelry line.