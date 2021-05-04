Pet boutique Fideaux celebrates 25 years in St. Helena

The idea for this unique store came about when Jennifer and her two Labrador Retrievers, Sydney and Melbourne, moved from Southern California to the Napa Valley in 1995. Jennifer soon met Becky Yost and her standard poodle, Zoe. Looking for career changes, Jennifer and Becky noticed there were no retailers in the smaller Upvalley communities catering to either local pet owners or the estimated 2.5 million tourists that visit the wine country each year. While Becky returned to her law career in 1997, Jennifer continued to expand and grow the shop and in 2000. Erin Morris joined the team as Fideaux expanded to a second location in Healdsburg. Five years later, Jennifer was ready to step down from the busy pace of retail to enjoy her grandchildren. Erin confidently stepped into the role of owner, and continues to share her time between the two shops, the St. Helena location and the second shop on the square in Healdsburg.