Peter White enters St. Helena mayoral race

Peter White, who served on the St. Helena City Council from 2010 to 2018, plans to run for mayor in November.

White took out candidacy papers on Tuesday and said he plans to file by Friday’s deadline. His entry would result in a three-way race among White, incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and City Councilmember Mary Koberstein.

White said he “had an epiphany” on Saturday and decided to run “out of frustration.”

“Geoff’s a nice guy, but not a whole lot of stuff has gotten done,” White said. “Mary’s smart but doesn’t have the votes to do what she wants to do. I just can’t sit back and see the council so divided to where things just aren’t getting done.”

After serving two years on the Planning Commission, White was elected to the council in 2010. He was re-elected in 2014 and did not seek a third term in 2018.

While on the council, White served as vice mayor and chaired the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, where he helped secure a $1.2 million grant to repair the downtown sidewalks, and the Napa County Watershed Information Center and Conservancy.