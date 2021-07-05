PG&E awards grants to Mount Veeder, Angwin Fire Safe Councils

PG&E has awarded a combined $100,000 to the Mount Veeder and Angwin Fire Safe Councils to create shaded fuel breaks.
This wildfire season, mobilizing Californians to protect their homes, businesses, communities, and the environment from wildfire is more important than ever. According to a press release from PG&E, the utility is supporting local California Fire Safe Councils (FSCs) and nonprofits focused on reducing the threat of wildfires, with $2 million grants for projects scheduled in 2021.
“With our Community Wildfire Safety Program, we focus on reducing wildfire risk by meeting and exceeding state vegetation safety standards, continuing to harden our electric grid with stronger power lines and poles and by integrating new tools and technologies. But we can’t do it all alone. We need to work together and enable each other to prepare for this wildfire season, which is why the work of the local Fire Safe Councils is so essential,” said Peter Kenny, PG&E Interim Vice President of Vegetation Management.
The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and the Mount Veeder Fire Safe Council will receive a combined $100,000 to go to the Mount Veeder and Angwin Fire Safe Councils. Funding will help create shaded fuel breaks on Hill Road in Angwin and Montgomery Road, a connector road in the Mount Veeder area.
“We have a lot of dry brush and fuels along Hill Road and Montgomery; for Hill residents this is the only way in and out of their street. The Montgomery connector is a critical connector between Napa and Sonoma County at a key fire break. We are thankful for this grant from PG&E that will allow us to help protect our communities from the devastating effects of wildfire,” said Joe Nordlinger, Vice President of Grants for The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation.
Since 2014, PG&E has provided $17 million in grant funding to support local FSCs in their efforts to improve fire safety in communities. Typical FSC projects include reducing fuel, creating fuel breaks, and improving fire evacuation routes and emergency access roads.
“PG&E’s vegetation management team members located in Napa County have a close working relationship with Joe and his team,” said Tony Walls, Supervisor for PG&E’s Vegetation Management Programs in Napa County. “We work with the local Fire Safe Councils to target areas of fire concern and provide our regional vegetation work schedules so we can work together, all with the goal of reducing fire risk in the communities we serve.”