PG&E awards grants to Mount Veeder, Angwin Fire Safe Councils

This wildfire season, mobilizing Californians to protect their homes, businesses, communities, and the environment from wildfire is more important than ever. According to a press release from PG&E, the utility is supporting local California Fire Safe Councils (FSCs) and nonprofits focused on reducing the threat of wildfires, with $2 million grants for projects scheduled in 2021.

“With our Community Wildfire Safety Program, we focus on reducing wildfire risk by meeting and exceeding state vegetation safety standards, continuing to harden our electric grid with stronger power lines and poles and by integrating new tools and technologies. But we can’t do it all alone. We need to work together and enable each other to prepare for this wildfire season, which is why the work of the local Fire Safe Councils is so essential,” said Peter Kenny, PG&E Interim Vice President of Vegetation Management.

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and the Mount Veeder Fire Safe Council will receive a combined $100,000 to go to the Mount Veeder and Angwin Fire Safe Councils. Funding will help create shaded fuel breaks on Hill Road in Angwin and Montgomery Road, a connector road in the Mount Veeder area.