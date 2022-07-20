PG&E drills 30 feet below Sulphur Creek in St. Helena

Most St. Helenans are familiar with the nighttime construction work on Main Street around the Sulphur Creek Bridge, but the real action is occurring underground — way, way underground.

PG&E and its contract crews are using horizontal directional drilling to install two new gas lines 30 feet below the bed of Sulphur Creek.

The 8-inch steel transmission pipe and 8-inch plastic distribution line are intended to increase the safety and reliability of the natural gas delivery system using modern materials and safety protocols, according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

Work is occurring between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The project started in June.

The current phase will wrap up by the second week of August. The affected areas will be repaved, but crews will return in the spring to remove the old transmission line from the side of the Sulphur Creek Bridge.

Work won’t take place in the winter when natural gas use is at peak demand, Contreras said.

Also in the spring, crews will conduct strength tests on the new transmission line using pressurized water, a technique known as hydrostatic pressure testing.

“Since large sections of the pipe will be taken out of service during the testing, PG&E has already deployed liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas … to the region to continue to provide safe and reliable gas service during the tests,” Contreras said.

Once the testing is complete, PG&E will repave the affected areas and replace landscaping, including in front of Wells Fargo Bank.

The transmission pipeline is about 30 miles long and mostly runs along Highway 29. Upgrades and testing are taking place at various locations between St. Helena and Calistoga.