PG&E hauls away downed trees cut down after 2020 fires

Downed trees left on private property after last fall’s wildfires are being cleaned up under a new PG&E program.

During and after the 2020 wildfires, PG&E and its contracted crews cut down 200,000 trees in 14 counties. Some were threatening power lines or some were deemed hazardous to PG&E workers who were restoring power or to the electrical equipment they were installing.

However, many affected property owners were disappointed at the follow-up, as PG&E chipped the wood that measured less than four inches in diameter and left the bigger trees where they fell.

“PG&E’s policy is to leave the large-diameter wood because it is the (property owners’) asset,” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. “They can use it as firewood, they can sell it, they can do whatever they want with it.”

Based on feedback, PG&E is now offering to return to those properties and remove the large-diameter wood they left behind. Work began earlier in July, and PG&E plans to be done by the end of the summer.

The crews that removed the trees were operating under emergency circumstances that no longer apply, so this time around PG&E needs each owner’s permission to access private property.