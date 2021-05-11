PG&E plans electric transmission upgrades in St. Helena

PG&E is planning upgrades to St. Helena’s power grid that the utility says will result in shorter and safer Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).
The utility plans to install three new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) switches that will enable PG&E to cut power in parts of the grid that are vulnerable to adverse weather like high winds while maintaining power in other areas.
The switches will be remotely operated, so they will be safer for PG&E employees than the current switches, which are manually operated.
They will also allow power to be restored more quickly. Remotely operated switches in other high-fire risk areas have decreased total outage time by over three hours, project manager Clayton Hertz told the City Council on Tuesday.
The new switches will be installed on three 75-foot-tall steel poles on PG&E land at the end of North Crane Avenue (near Harold Smith), in the 2000 block of Madrona Avenue (replacing an existing pole past Spottswoode), and near Charter Oak Avenue (next to We Care Animal Rescue). PG&E either owns or has easements for all three sites.
The project is still in the engineering phase. Construction is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 and will take about two weeks.
Jesse Duarte