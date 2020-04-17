PG&E plans helicopter activity, brief outages in St. Helena

PG&E will be flying a helicopter on the outskirts of St. Helena from Sunday, April 19, through Tuesday, April 21, to enhance the safety and reliability of the electric system in Napa County.
The helicopter will be carrying materials and workers from a landing zone at Dowdell Lane to the worksite northeast of Silverado Trail. Those in the areas will see contract crews. Residents are advised the helicopter will fly low – about 200 to 500 feet – along the transmission power line between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
PG&E is also working near Madrona Avenue, Hudson Avenue and Voorhees Circle. In order to keep the power on for 19 customers in the area, crews will install temporary generation on Monday, April 20. While the 19 customers are being transferred from the grid onto generator power, they may experience a short outage lasting less than 20 minutes. On May 7, those 19 customers will be transferred back to the grid and may experience another short outage.
According to a press release, PG&E understands the impacts of a service interruption given the current stay-at-home orders and apologizes for any disruption or hardship these outages may cause.
This work started in St. Helena in January and should conclude by the end of spring. For more information, visit pge.com/systemhardening.
Since April 14, PG&E has also been replacing transformers along a distribution line on the outskirts of St. Helena. Those in the area east of Langtry Road and north of White Sulphur Springs Road will see PG&E contract crews working.
PG&E is installing temporary generation to maintain electric service to 13 customers during the work. These customers will be on generator power until work concludes Saturday, April 18. Customers will be placed back on the grid on Sunday, April 19. They have been notified of a short disruption in power while they are being put onto generation and again as they are taken off.
PG&E appreciates the patience and support of its customers as its crews conduct critical and essential safety and maintenance work.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!