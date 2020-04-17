PG&E plans helicopter activity, brief outages in St. Helena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PG&E will be flying a helicopter on the outskirts of St. Helena from Sunday, April 19, through Tuesday, April 21, to enhance the safety and reliability of the electric system in Napa County.

The helicopter will be carrying materials and workers from a landing zone at Dowdell Lane to the worksite northeast of Silverado Trail. Those in the areas will see contract crews. Residents are advised the helicopter will fly low – about 200 to 500 feet – along the transmission power line between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

PG&E is also working near Madrona Avenue, Hudson Avenue and Voorhees Circle. In order to keep the power on for 19 customers in the area, crews will install temporary generation on Monday, April 20. While the 19 customers are being transferred from the grid onto generator power, they may experience a short outage lasting less than 20 minutes. On May 7, those 19 customers will be transferred back to the grid and may experience another short outage.

According to a press release, PG&E understands the impacts of a service interruption given the current stay-at-home orders and apologizes for any disruption or hardship these outages may cause.