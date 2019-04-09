Pacific Gas & Electric started using helicopters and cranes on Monday to work on its electric towers, poles, lines and other equipment along a 12-mile span from its Rincon substation, located outside Santa Rosa, to St. Helena.
According to a PG&E press release, this is work that is crucial to the safety of the system. It’s expected to last through October.
PG&E does expect night work to take place April 29-30, which may impact customers within the St. Helena city limits. PG&E is planning to send automated phone calls to its customers in that area on April 26.
Additionally, PG&E will notify customers several times throughout the project via mailed letters, emails, phone calls and in-person canvassing. The first round of letters was mailed on March 29 to inform approximately 430 customers located in the area.
Contract crews will work six days a week, 12- hour days, and may need to access private property. They will have valid ID.
If electric service to customers will be impacted, PG&E will notify customers via a letter or automated phone call in advance. Any restoration of streets, asphalt or concrete, where PG&E crews may disturb, will begin soon after work concludes in October.