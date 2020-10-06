PG&E uses St. Helena’s Charles Krug Winery as base for post-fire repairs

Charles Krug Winery is serving as a staging area for PG&E’s efforts to repair damaged utilities and safely restore power to Upvalley areas affected by the Glass Fire.

The fallow land north of Krug’s Redwood Estate is now a PG&E “microsite” full of trucks, communication equipment, poles and transformers.

PG&E crews are using it as a base camp while they travel in and out of the fire zone and work with firefighters to assess damage, turn off gas and repair lines where necessary, and remove damaged lines and equipment.

“They’ve basically created their own little town there,” said Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, Krug’s parent company. “It’s quite impressive.”

The Krug property is close to the burn zone, but it was spared from damage except for one small brush fire that was quickly put out. It’s strategically located close to Highway 29, Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road leading up to Deer Park and Angwin.

“Just like in 2017, we were one of the lucky ones, but a lot of our neighbors were not so lucky,” Wallenbrock said. “So we asked what we could do to help our neighborhood.”