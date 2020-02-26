PG&E work in St. Helena will continue through June

The installation of a replacement pole on Hudson Avenue is part of a comprehensive project that will continue through June, according to PG&E.

PG&E is upgrading and strengthening its electric system in high fire-risk areas to produce a safer and more resilient grid, said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. That work involves upgrading and replacing towers, poles, lines and other equipment along a 16-mile stretch from Santa Rosa to St. Helena.

The project was originally scheduled to start in April 2019, but it was postponed after the California Public Utilities Commission received several protest letters from St. Helena residents, including one couple on Hudson Avenue who objected to a new pole proposed for their backyard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

PG&E altered its plans to eliminate that pole by using a different kind of line to minimize sway, Contreras said.

The pole now being installed at another property on Hudson is not an additional pole. It is a stronger and more resilient replacement for a previous pole.

It is one of at least 120 poles included in this phase of the project. Many of them will be taller than the original poles.