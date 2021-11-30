PG&E work will affect traffic on Howell Mountain Road outside St. Helena

PG&E is removing wood from trees that the utility and its contractors felled during and after the Glass Fire in 2020. This work will impact traffic on Howell Mountain Road starting Monday, Nov. 29.

Traffic control, in the form of flaggers and signage, will be put in place starting at 7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, to guide drivers and passersby safely through the area. The road will be condensed to one lane through 5:30 p.m. for the crews to safely remove the logs from atop the steep incline over Howell Mountain Road.

At times, the large equipment may force full closure of the road for short periods of time through the duration of the project. Lanes will go back to normal at 5:30 p.m., the time in which crews will finish each day.

Crews worked to restore power as safely and quickly as possible during the Glass Fire, and that included felling hazardous trees, PG&E said in a statement. After completing tree work, crews chipped wood that was less than four inches in diameter and spread the chips onsite, where possible. Because wood is considered the property of the landowner, any wood larger than four inches in diameter was left onsite. There is no legal or regulatory requirement to remove large-diameter wood, since it is the property of the landowner.

Crews have been returning to those sites, contacting, and working directly with landowners to dispose of the large-diameter wood that was cut down for safety. Landowners who would like to participate in PG&E’s Wood Management Program and have safely accessible wood from trees that PG&E felled, should call 1-877-295-4949 or email wildfiresafety@pge.com.

PG&E contractor crews who will be performing the wood removal will carry identification and provide it upon request.