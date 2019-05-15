St. Helena Planning Director Noah Housh is resigning to accept a job as director of community development in the city of Cotati, he announced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Housh has been commuting from Santa Rosa since he was hired in 2015. He said the new job in Cotati will be closer to his family. His last day in St. Helena will be June 11.
“Words can’t really express my all appreciation for the opportunities that St. Helena’s given me,” Housh told the council. “It’s been an amazing place to work.”
The city will use its own staff resources to recruit Housh’s replacement. City Manager Mark Prestwich estimated the cost of an in-house recruitment at $4,000-$6,000 for advertising, compared with $17,000-$23,000 to hire a search firm.