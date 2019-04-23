A man stole a car in St. Helena, then tried to hide from police inside a Napa business, police say.
A black Mitsubishi SUV was reported stolen in St. Helena around 12:45 p.m. and officials tracked it to the River Terrace Inn in Napa, according to Napa Police Department Sgt. Mike Wallund. The driver ditched the car and police began to search the area for him, Wallund said.
Police spotted 40-year-old Steve Segundo Urias, of the Sacramento area, north of the inn before he took off running, next heading into the rear employee entrance of Abbey Carpets Unlimited on Jordan Lane where he was spotted by workers. The business was evacuated while police surrounded the area, Wallund said.
A Napa County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit joined in the search. Urias tried to exit the store, but retreated inside when he ran into law enforcement, Wallund said.
After police announced they would release a K-9, Urias came out of an upstairs closet and gave up, he said.
Urias was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of car theft and receiving stolen property, plus four misdemeanors of possessing meth, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and trespassing, jail records show. Police said he was also arrested on an out-of-county auto theft warrant.